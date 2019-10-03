Home

RATCLIFFE Olive Hephzibah
Passed away peacefully
on 14th September,
aged 84 years.

Much loved wife of John,
father of Ian, Jane and David,
and adored grandmother of
Emma, Jessie, Georgie, Ellé, Kate and Ben.

Funeral service to take place at
1:00 pm on Friday 18th October at
Worthing Crematorium, Horsham Road, Findon.

Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be made
in Olive's memory to
Lupus UK c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
