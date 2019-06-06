|
OVER Olive Margaret Passed away in
Camelot Nursing Home on the
22nd May 2019, aged 96.
Widow to Frank,
she will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
12:00 noon on Thursday
20th June 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Olive's memory to
The Abbeyfield Ferring Society via
http://olive-over.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
