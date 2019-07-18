|
|
|
Groves Olive Irene
(of Tisbury) Peacefully in hospital on 4th July, aged 87 years.
Loving mother to Steve, she will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Anthony.
Funeral Service at St Johns Church in Tisbury (Wiltshire) on Monday 29th July 2019 at 2 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for
the British Heart Foundation can be sent c/o
Chris White Funeral Directors,
12 South Street Wilton SP2 0JS.
Tel. 01722 744691.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019