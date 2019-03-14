|
STOKES Norman Alfred Passed away peacefully in Victoria Grand R/H
on 28th February, aged 93 years.
Father of Andrea, Avril and the late Nicola.
Grandfather to Neill & Clare, Justine & James.
Great Grandfather to Leila & Dexter.
He will be missed and fondly remembered for his
Hawian music and ballroom dancing.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 22nd March, 1.00pm at Worthing Crematorium.
For any enquiries please contact Dillistone F.S.
Tel: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
