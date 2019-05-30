|
Robinson Norman
('Rob') Died peacefully in Cavell House Nursing Home, Shoreham-By-Sea on 17th May 2019,
aged 94 years
A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather,
Great-Grandfather, Brother and Uncle
who will be missed by all his family and friends
Funeral service to take place at 11.00 on
Wednesday 5th June at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be made in memory of Norman to
Wadars Animal Charity c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea.
BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or
online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
