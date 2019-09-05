|
|
|
LOWER Norman Arthur Aged 88 years, passed away peacefully on
August 23rd 2019 at Peterborough Hospital.
A loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service at Peterborough Crematorium
on September 20th at 2pm.
Family flowers only and if desired donations to
Chestnut Tree Hospice to be sent to :
Co-operative Funeralcare, Crowson House,
150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6LQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019