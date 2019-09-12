|
|
|
KENT Norma Carmen
(née Peskett) Passed away in St Barnabas House, Worthing
on the 1st September 2019 aged 82.
Beloved wife of the late Brian, devoted mother of Hélène, grandmother to Jack, Matt and Tom, sister to the late Raymond and Marie and treasured aunty to Kiley.
Funeral service to take place at 1.40 pm
on Monday 16th September 2019
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Norma's memory to:
St Barnabas House
c/o F. A. Holland Funeralcare
16 Ash Lane,
Rustington
BN16 3BZ
Tel 01903 771010.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019