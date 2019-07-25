|
Mitchell Noreen Passed away peacefully on
12th July 2019, aged 74,
after an illness faced courageously,
cheerfully and with grace.
A dearly loved wife, mother, mother-in-law
and a greatly adored granny.
The Funeral Service will be a celebration of
her life and love and will be held at
Worthing Crematorium in the Muntham Chapel at 1.20pm on 7th August 2019.
Family flowers only please.
Please wear something yellow!
Donations in Noreen's memory to
Pancreatic Cancer UK
c/o Freeman Brothers, Horsham or via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
