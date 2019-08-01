|
|
|
BIDDLECOMBE Norah May
&
John Henry
Both passed away peacefully
on 20th July aged 92 years, and 27th July
aged 94 years, respectively.
Dearly loved by their children, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 am
on Friday 16th August at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in their
memory to the British Heart Foundation c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019