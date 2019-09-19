|
|
|
NELSON DOE 21st September 2011
Eight years ago we lost you Dad
And life has never been the same,
We look upon your picture
Softly whispering your name.
The pain is still no easier
We can't stop the tears that flow,
You meant everything in life to us
More than anyone can know.
Your resting place we visit
The flowers we place with care,
But nothing compares to the pain we feel
When we turn and leave you there.
Loving you always
Sue, Gill, Lorraine, Rocky, Andy,
Ben, Sophie, Elle, Perry, Christina, Jamie,
Riana, Bobby, Esther, Bella, Jamie & baby Evie
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
Loving memories on your birthday
22nd September.
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019