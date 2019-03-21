Home

LINFIELD Nellie Passed away on Friday the 8th March 2019,
aged 103.

A loving mother to Loretta
and grandmother to Peter.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Friday 29th March 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Nellie's memory to either
the Alzheimer's Society or
the British Heart Foundation via
http://nellie-evelyn-linfield.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
