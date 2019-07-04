Home

TOMSETT Mr Neil John of Horsham passed away on Friday 21st June 2019, aged 68 years.
He will be remembered by many as a publican, taxi and lorry driver, sailor, tailor, boxer, family man, storyteller
and mischief maker.
He is survived by sons David, Matt
and Chris, siblings Keith and Hazel,
and mum Joyce.
Funeral on Friday 12th July, 11.15am, Surrey and Sussex Crematorium (Worth), Crawley, and afterwards
at his son's house in East Grinstead.
All welcome.
Donations to RNLI welcome.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019
