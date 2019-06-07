|
CROWTHER Nancie
(Formerly Steel, née Wells)
Passed away peacefully after a short illness
on June 3rd 2019.
Dear Mum of Graham, Derek and Christine.
A much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday June 19th in the H.D.Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.
Family flowers only please but if wished
donations may be made to the
Great Ormond Street Hospital c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Rd, Worthing, W.Sx. BN14 8HU
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 7, 2019
