Chant Muriel Winifred Passed away peacefully at home on
6th June 2019, aged 95 years.
Devoted wife of the late James,
loving mother of Veronica, Avril, Jennifer,
Melvyn and Gillian,
grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
A Funeral service will be held on
Friday 5th July at Littlehampton Cemetery at 12 noon.
Flowers are welcome, donations in Muriel's memory may
be made payable to St Barnabas House and sent
direct to Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
