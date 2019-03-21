|
|
|
PEGG Mike Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 11th March 2019.
A much loved dad and brother,
he will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Thursday 28th March 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Mike's memory to Turning Tides via
http://michael-pegg.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
