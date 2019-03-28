|
MEDIC Micky Passed away peacefully on 16th March 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Sylvia, much loved dad of Helen and Natasha and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium (Kingswood Chapel) on
Tuesday 2nd April at 1:40pm.
No black to be worn.
No flowers please but his grandaughters are
completing a 26 mile trek in his memory for
Alzheimer's Society.
Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/katiemedic and www.justgiving.com/hollymedic.
All enquiries to Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
