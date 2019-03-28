Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
13:30
Worthing Crematorium (Kingswood Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Micky Medic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micky Medic

Notice Condolences

Micky Medic Notice
MEDIC Micky Passed away peacefully on 16th March 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Sylvia, much loved dad of Helen and Natasha and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium (Kingswood Chapel) on
Tuesday 2nd April at 1:40pm.
No black to be worn.
No flowers please but his grandaughters are
completing a 26 mile trek in his memory for
Alzheimer's Society.
Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/katiemedic and www.justgiving.com/hollymedic.
All enquiries to Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.