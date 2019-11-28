|
AMMOLLA Michele "Miggy" Peacefully at his home, surrounded
by his loving family,
on 23rd November 2019.
Dearly loved husband of George,
loving dad of Henry and William,
a much loved son and son-in-law.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
"Life will never be the same."
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Tuesday 3rd December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Miggy's memory to
Cancer Research UK
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019