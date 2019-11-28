Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Ammolla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Ammolla

Notice Condolences

Michele Ammolla Notice
AMMOLLA Michele "Miggy" Peacefully at his home, surrounded
by his loving family,
on 23rd November 2019.

Dearly loved husband of George,
loving dad of Henry and William,
a much loved son and son-in-law.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

"Life will never be the same."

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Tuesday 3rd December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Miggy's memory to
Cancer Research UK
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -