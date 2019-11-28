|
|
|
WARR Michael William Passed away peacefully at home on
11th of November 2019, aged 90 years.
Michael will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held at
St Michael and All Angels Church Lancing,
on Tuesday 10th of December 2019 at12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to Chesham House, Lancing.
Cheques made payable to Royal Voluntary Service
c/o Dunford Funeral Service,
143 South Street,
Lancing BN15 8BD.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019