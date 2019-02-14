|
|
|
Tanner Michael Morris
On January 31st 2019 in Worthing Hospital after a long illness aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sally, much loved father of Judy and Deborah and a loved grandfather to Kira.
Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Andrews Church Ferring on
Saturday March 2nd at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations for Help For Heroes.
c/o H.D. Tribe, Broadwater, BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516 or
online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More