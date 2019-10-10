Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Michael Smith

Michael Smith Notice
SMITH Michael
(Mick) Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 30th September 2019.

Dearly loved husband of Kali.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m.
on Friday 18th October 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

No flowers by request but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Mick's memory to
Macmillan Cancer Support via
https://michael-smith5.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
