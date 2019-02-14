PHILLIPS Michael Bertram

B.D.S B'ham, L.D.S.R.C.S Eng Dental Surgeon (Retired) and

lifelong Manchester City supporter.

Died, surrounded by his four children and his brother

and in the arms of his loving wife, at home

on 11th February 2019; a merciful release in the end

from illness borne without complaint and with a supreme bravery which was typical of the man.



He was a family man, who loved his wife, children and grandchildren without limits,

a man of unflagging energy, a dentist loved by his patients for his skill and compassion,

and a Manchester City supporter through thick and thin, over a lifetime.



His passing will leave a hole in many lives and he

will be missed especially by his wife, children, grandchildren and his two brothers.



He will never be forgotten by all who had the

privilege to be his friend.



Funeral service to take place at 11:40a.m

on Thursday 28th February 2019,

at Worthing Crematorium.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Michael's memory to St. Barnabas House via

ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes

or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,

92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,

West Sussex BN14 9DE.

Tel: 01903 206299. Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More