PARR Michael
(Mick) Passed away peacefully at home,
aged 81 years, on 18th November 2019.

Loving husband to Ann, father to Michele,
Karen and Adrian.

Funeral service to take place
at 11.30am at St Peter and Paul's Church, Rustington Thursday 5th December and then a private family service at Arundel Cemetery.

Family flowers only or donations can be made to
St Barnabas and sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
5 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5AZ,
or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
