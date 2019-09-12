Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jones

Notice Condolences

Michael Jones Notice
Jones Michael (Mick)
Sadly passed away at home with his family by his side, on the 5th September 2019, aged 72.

Much loved husband of Margaret, dad of Neal, Rachel, Charlotte, Eleanor and Tom. Grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of five, brother of Adrian and Pete.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Thursday 19th September 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Mick's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.