Jones Michael (Mick)
Sadly passed away at home with his family by his side, on the 5th September 2019, aged 72.
Much loved husband of Margaret, dad of Neal, Rachel, Charlotte, Eleanor and Tom. Grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of five, brother of Adrian and Pete.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Thursday 19th September 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Mick's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019