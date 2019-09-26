|
|
|
Harbut Michael Edward
(Mick)
Passed away suddenly on the
17th September 2019, aged 71.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Monday 30th September 2019, at
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Mick's memory to the
British Heart Foundation
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019