BURRELL Michael Peter John Passed away peacefully on 6th July
after a long illness bravely borne,
at St Barnabas House, aged 87 years.
He was much loved and will be very sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at
St John The Baptist Church, Sutton (Nr Bignor)
on Tuesday 23rd July
at 12.30pm.
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Mike can be made to either
St Barnabas House or Kidney Research UK
and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd,
63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or via their website
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019