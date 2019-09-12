Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Barrett

Notice Condolences

Michael Barrett Notice
Barrett Michael Peter
'Mick' Died suddenly but peacefully at home on
Thursday 29th August 2019,
aged 85 years.

Much loved husband to Jean,
Loving dad to Michael & Susan,
Much loved grandad and great grandad to Vickie, Kayleigh, Olivia, Sophia,
Bailey & Hudson.
You will be greatly missed by us all.
Sleep tight with the angels.

Funeral service to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 16th September at 3:40pm.
No flowers but donations to the
British Heart Foundation
C/o Dillistone FS, 191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.