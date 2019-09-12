|
|
|
Barrett Michael Peter
'Mick' Died suddenly but peacefully at home on
Thursday 29th August 2019,
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband to Jean,
Loving dad to Michael & Susan,
Much loved grandad and great grandad to Vickie, Kayleigh, Olivia, Sophia,
Bailey & Hudson.
You will be greatly missed by us all.
Sleep tight with the angels.
Funeral service to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 16th September at 3:40pm.
No flowers but donations to the
British Heart Foundation
C/o Dillistone FS, 191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019