NICHOLSON May Passed away peacefully in
Longacre Care Home on
15th July 2019, aged 80.
Beloved wife of Alan,
amazing mum to Michele, Chris, Claire and surrogate mum to Steve and loving nanny to Grace and Martha. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11.40 am on
Wednesday 31st July 2019 at Worthing Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in May's memory to Breast Cancer Care c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd.,130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU. Tel:01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019