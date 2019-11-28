|
READ Mavis Passed away peacefully in
Market Harborough on the
8th November 2019, aged 87.
A much loved mum, nan, sister and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Friday 6th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Mavis's memory to the RNLI via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019