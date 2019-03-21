Home

Jayne Maureen Sadly passed away on Saturday 9th March at
Darlington Court Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of Maurice and mother to Carl, Ann-Marie, Anthony, Rebecca and Andrew, Nan to Robert, Carly, Jade, Conor, Keiran, Arran, Daniel, Kodie, Jessica, Joshua, Ewing, Davey, Kaylah, Harry & Freya.
Great grandmother to, Paris, Finley, Callie,
Harley, Harper & Alfie.

Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th March, 9.40am at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, however donations may be made to Darlington Court, Dementia UK or
the and sent
c/o H.D Tribe, 5 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5AZ or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
