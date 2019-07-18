|
Feest Maureen
Sadly passed away on 5th July 2019, after a long illness.
Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday 25th July 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Maureen's memory to the British Lung Foundation
via http://maureen-feest.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019