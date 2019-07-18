Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Feest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Feest

Notice Condolences

Maureen Feest Notice
Feest Maureen
Sadly passed away on 5th July 2019, after a long illness.

Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday 25th July 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Maureen's memory to the British Lung Foundation
via http://maureen-feest.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.