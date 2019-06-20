Home

Matthew Mason

Matthew Mason Notice
MASON Matthew Passed away peacefully at home on the
8th June 2019, aged 76.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 1st July 2019 at the
H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Matthew's memory to
St Barnabas House c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
