Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Matthew Bardouleau Notice
BARDOULEAU Matthew James Matthew tragically passed away
Wednesday 7th August 2019.

He was much loved and he will be
greatly missed by Mum, Dad, Adam, Will
and all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Friday 23rd August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Please feel free to wear bright attire in keeping
with Matthew's vibrant personality.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Matthew's memory to Mind via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92- 94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
