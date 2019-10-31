Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
14:15
Worthing Crematorium.
Resources
More Obituaries for Matina Rutherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matina Rutherford

Notice Condolences

Matina Rutherford Notice
RUTHERFORD Matina Detsi Peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on the 24th October 2019.

Dearly loved mother of Katy and Peter,
much loved "Yia-Ya" of
Daniel, Alex, Machis and George.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
2:20p.m. on Tuesday 5th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Matina's memory to either the
British Heart Foundation or
the Stroke Association via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -