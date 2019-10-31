|
|
|
RUTHERFORD Matina Detsi Peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on the 24th October 2019.
Dearly loved mother of Katy and Peter,
much loved "Yia-Ya" of
Daniel, Alex, Machis and George.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
2:20p.m. on Tuesday 5th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Matina's memory to either the
British Heart Foundation or
the Stroke Association via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019