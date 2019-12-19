|
|
|
ZAPPULO Mary Anne
Passed away after a long illness on 9th December 2019, surrounded by her loving children
Giovanni, Vittoria, Carlo, Sergio, and Cesare.
Thanks to everyone who has sent us so many good wishes and shared their memories and affection
for our dear mum.
Funeral service will be held at
11.30am on Friday 3rd January 2020
at Durrington Cemetery Chapel.
All welcome to attend the service to celebrate Mum's life.
Rather than flowers, we think Mum would have preferred donations to be made, if desired,
to St. Peter & St. James Hospice in Chailey,
whose staff took such great care of her, may be sent
c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019