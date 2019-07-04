|
|
|
WADE Mary Elizabeth Helen
(nee Meldrum)
Also known as Jane
Peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 10th June, 2019, aged 91.
Jane, dearly beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mother of Peter, Nigel (sadly deceased), Alison and Sarah (sadly deceased), and a loving grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium
on Monday 8th July at 2 pm.
Donations if wished, made payable to
'The British Lung Foundation' can be sent c/o
Rounce Funeral Services, 3 Half Moon Parade,
Half Moon Lane, Worthing BN13 2EL.
Telephone 01903 692626.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019