H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:30
Mary Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS Mary Isobel Passed away peacefully at the Victoria Grand Care Home on 7th July 2019, aged 100.

Widow of Stan, she will be sadly missed
by her son, daughter-in-law, five grandchildren,
four great-grandchildren and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Mary's Memory to St Barnabas House

c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
