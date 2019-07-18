|
MATTHEWS Mary Isobel Passed away peacefully at the Victoria Grand Care Home on 7th July 2019, aged 100.
Widow of Stan, she will be sadly missed
by her son, daughter-in-law, five grandchildren,
four great-grandchildren and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Mary's Memory to St Barnabas House
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019