Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00
St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hayling Rise
Worthing
Mary Greaves Notice
GREAVES Mary Patricia Passed away peacefully in her sleep on
21st February 2019, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved mother of Anne, Margaret, Maureen, John and Peter, grandmother, sister and friend.
Always in our hearts and thoughts.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Thursday 14th March 2019,
at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hayling Rise, Worthing. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend.
Flowers welcome but donations, if desired, can be sent in Mary's memory to either the
Alzheimer's Society or Cancer Research UK c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
