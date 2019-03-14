Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:30
Worthing Crematorium
1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mary Cornaby Notice
Cornaby Mary Gillian (Gill)
LRAM ARCM Sunrise 23/07/1943. Sunset 05/03/2019

Acclaimed pianist Gill sadly slipped away from us too soon after a long battle with Parkinson's. She was wonderfully cared for and passed away peacefully, surrounded by love.

Our beloved mum, cousin, friend; her inspirational and selfless zest for life and warm happy smile will be so sadly missed.

A celebration of Gill's life will be held at Worthing Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 13.40pm.
All that knew her are welcome.

Instead of flowers, donations to Parkinson's UK via Dillistones Funeral Directors would be most welcomed. 191 South Farm Road, Worthing BN14 7TW
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
