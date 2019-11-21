Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:00
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd
Shoreham-by-Sea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Webber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Webber

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Webber Notice
WEBBER Marjorie Ellen Passed away peacefully on 13th November,
aged 94 years.

Beloved wife, mother, grandma and great nanny.
She will be dearly missed by all those
who knew and loved her.

Funeral service to take place at 2.00 p.m.
on 26th November at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in
Marjorie's Memory to the Methodist Homes Association c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -