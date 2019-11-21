|
WEBBER Marjorie Ellen Passed away peacefully on 13th November,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife, mother, grandma and great nanny.
She will be dearly missed by all those
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to take place at 2.00 p.m.
on 26th November at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in
Marjorie's Memory to the Methodist Homes Association c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019