Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
13:30
St James The Great Church
Littlehampton
Marjorie Greaves Notice
GREAVES Marjorie Olive Ellen Sadly passed away on 4th October 2019, aged 97 years.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday 30th October 2019 in
St James The Great Church, Littlehampton at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
St Barnabas House may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone:01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
