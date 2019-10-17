|
Wickings Marion (Glenis) Passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 27th September 2019, aged 75 years.
Much loved by her husband Mick, children Terry, Debbie and Paul. Much loved Nanna and Great Nanna.
A service will take place at 12.40 pm on
Friday 25th October 2019 in the Muntham Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made in Marion's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare,
telephone number: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019