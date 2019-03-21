Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Clements

Notice Condolences

Marion Clements Notice
CLEMENTS Marion Russell Passed away peacefully on the 11th March 2019
in the New Tyne Care Home, aged 97.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m.
on Tuesday 26th March 2019
at Worthing Crematorium.

No flowers by request please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Marion's memory to the New Tyne Resource
Centre Amenity Fund c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices