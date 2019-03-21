|
CLEMENTS Marion Russell Passed away peacefully on the 11th March 2019
in the New Tyne Care Home, aged 97.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m.
on Tuesday 26th March 2019
at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers by request please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Marion's memory to the New Tyne Resource
Centre Amenity Fund c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
