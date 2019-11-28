Home

Dunford Funeral Service (Lancing)
143 South Street
Lancing, Sussex BN15 8BD
01903 753160
Marion Barber Notice
BARBER Marion Passed away on 14th of November 2019 aged 78.
Much loved and will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great - grandchildren and niece.
A celebration of Marion's life will take place
on Wednesday 11th of December 2019,
Worthing Crematorium 12.20pm.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations can be made to Shoreham Life Boat.
For all funeral details please contact
Dunford Funeral Service
143 South Street Lancing
West Sussex BN15 8BD
01903753160
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
