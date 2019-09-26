|
WEIR Marilyn May Passed away peacefully on the
16th September 2019 in
Worthing Hospital, aged 72.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00pm
on Friday 4th October 2019
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Marilyn's memory to WADARS
c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019