|
|
|
WYATT Marie Jean
(Née Peskett) Passed away in The Beeches Nursing Home,
Worthing on the 14th July 2019, aged 81.
Beloved wife of Michael, treasured mother of Kiley
and grandmother to Hughie, sister to Norma and the
late Raymond and devoted aunty to Helene.
Funeral service to take place at 2.20pm
on Tuesday 6th August 2019
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Marie's memory
to St Barnabas House c/o
F. A. Holland Funeral Care,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019