Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Wilson

Notice Condolences

Marie Wilson Notice
WILSON Marie Rose On July 21st 2019 in Worthing Hospital aged 84 years.
Dearly loved mother of Mary, Stuart and Sarah,
a much loved grandmother to Daniel
and dear mother in law to Ian and Rob.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium
on Thursday August 15th at 2pm.
Donations for either Chestnut Tree House or WADARS
c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea,
BN12 4PA. Tel; 01903 249913.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.