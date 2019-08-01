|
|
|
WILSON Marie Rose On July 21st 2019 in Worthing Hospital aged 84 years.
Dearly loved mother of Mary, Stuart and Sarah,
a much loved grandmother to Daniel
and dear mother in law to Ian and Rob.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium
on Thursday August 15th at 2pm.
Donations for either Chestnut Tree House or WADARS
c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea,
BN12 4PA. Tel; 01903 249913.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019