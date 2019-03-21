|
|
|
WARREN Maria Rosetta Sadly passed away at Fulford Nursing Home, Littlehampton, on the morning of
Sunday 10th March 2019.
Maria has been ill for approximately
seven years suffering from
Parkinson's and Dementia and in the final weeks,
an infection to her lungs.
Maria had no family
but leaves behind a grieving
partner Michael and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Monday 25th March 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Flowers welcome but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Maria's memory
to Parkinson's UK c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More