Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
14:00
Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Warren

Notice Condolences

Maria Warren Notice
WARREN Maria Rosetta Sadly passed away at Fulford Nursing Home, Littlehampton, on the morning of
Sunday 10th March 2019.

Maria has been ill for approximately
seven years suffering from
Parkinson's and Dementia and in the final weeks,
an infection to her lungs.

Maria had no family
but leaves behind a grieving
partner Michael and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Monday 25th March 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Flowers welcome but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Maria's memory
to Parkinson's UK c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.