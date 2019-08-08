|
Kramicz Maria Theresa Died peacefully on 24th July 2019 at Lavender Lodge.
Mary (formerly of Warwick Road, Worthing)
will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Celebration/Mass to take place at
12:00 noon on Friday 16th August 2019, at
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Crescent Road.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Maria's memory to either the
NSPCC or the RSPCA via
https://maria-kramicz.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019