Margaret Tiltman

Margaret Tiltman Notice
Tiltman Margaret
(Chrissie)
Peacefully on 4th July 2019.

Loving wife of the late Ray and a much loved
mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral service to take place at 9:30 a.m. on
Tuesday 16th July 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chesswood Road.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Chrissie's memory to the Alzheimer's Society (Worthing Branch)
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019
